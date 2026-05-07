Devoleena Bhattacharjee Defends PM Modi, Slams Critics Comparing Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again grabbed headlines with her outspoken political views on social media. Following the 2026 West Bengal election results and the defeat of Mamata Banerjee, the actress has been actively sharing posts criticizing the Trinamool Congress leader while also defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi against online criticism. Recently, Devoleena reacted strongly to a viral social media post comparing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Defends PM Modi

The debate began after an old statement by former Press Council of India chairman Justice Markandey Katju resurfaced online. Back in 2012, Katju had controversially claimed that 90 percent of Indians are fools. Using that quote, a social media user named Raman shared a provocative post that read, “Only in India can you hate a qualified, educated and sensible politician like Rahul Gandhi while worshipping Narendra Modi like Lord Rama. I repeat, only in India. Because 90 percent of Indians are fools.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

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Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not stay silent and responded with a lengthy statement defending patriotism over academic qualifications. The actress argued that leadership is not defined merely by degrees from prestigious institutions such as IITs or IIMs but by love and loyalty toward the nation. “One does not need a PhD or an IIT-IIM degree to love their country. Patriotism matters the most, and sadly your favourite leader lacks that quality,” Devoleena wrote in her response.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

She further criticized politicians who, according to her, criticize India on foreign soil despite being highly educated. The actress stated that education becomes meaningless if a person continuously speaks negatively about their own country before international audiences. “Whether someone is educated or not is secondary. If a highly educated person travels abroad only to insult and criticize their own nation, then that education serves no purpose,” she added.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Continuing her argument, Devoleena said that values and nationalism are more important than academic achievements when it comes to governing a country. She also mocked the original social media post, calling it the “joke of the year.” Her comments quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users. However, a large section of people appeared to support the actress. Many users praised her for speaking openly about patriotism and national pride.