Milind Soman Creates History at 60, Swims from Europe to Africa Across the Strait of Gibraltar

Fitness icon, supermodel, and actor Milind Soman has once again proved that age is just a number. At the age of 60, Milind achieved an extraordinary milestone by successfully swimming across the dangerous Strait of Gibraltar, covering the distance from Europe to Africa in open water. The actor completed the challenging swim on May 1, starting from Tarifa in Spain and reaching the coast of Morocco after swimming nearly 15 kilometers in the sea.

Milind Soman

Milind Soman Conquers One of the Toughest Open Water Routes

The Strait of Gibraltar is considered one of the most difficult open-water swimming routes in the world due to unpredictable tides, powerful currents, changing weather conditions, and heavy marine traffic. Despite these challenges, Milind Soman completed the swim successfully, earning admiration and congratulations from fans and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Milind Soman

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Sharing the achievement on social media, Milind revealed that the swim from Spain to Morocco was one of the most beautiful experiences of his life. He also hinted at sharing videos and visuals from the historic swim soon. Known for pushing physical limits and inspiring people with his fitness journey, Milind Soman continues to amaze fans with his endurance and discipline. This latest achievement adds another remarkable chapter to his already impressive list of fitness accomplishments.

Milind Soman

Just a few weeks before crossing Gibraltar, Milind completed his first 20-kilometer ocean swim in Goa, which reportedly took him nearly eight hours to finish. Earlier this year, during the festival of Holi, the actor also participated in another long-distance swim in Goa along with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Apart from swimming, Milind Soman is widely known for his extreme fitness adventures and barefoot running.

Milind Soman

The actor previously completed a grueling 600-kilometer journey from Mumbai to Goa through running and cycling in just five days. He has also won an ultra-marathon in Florida covering an astonishing 517 kilometers. Milind has often spoken about the benefits of barefoot running and believes it causes less fatigue while improving natural movement and endurance.