Pawan Singh and Wife Jyoti Singh Divorce Case Continues in Family Court Amid Fresh Allegations

The ongoing divorce case between Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh continues to remain in the spotlight as proceedings are underway in the family court. The case was recently heard at the Ara Family Court on May 5, although both parties reportedly did not attend the hearing. Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh in 2018 after the passing of his first wife. However, their relationship has reportedly been going through difficulties for quite some time.

Pawan Singh

Jyoti Singh Opens Up On Relationship With Pawan Singh

While Jyoti Singh has expressed a desire to save the marriage, reports suggest that Pawan Singh is seeking a separation. The dispute between the two has now turned into a prolonged legal battle in family court. In a recent interview, Jyoti Singh made several strong statements about her husband’s preferences and expectations in relationships.

Jyoti Singh

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She alleged that Pawan Singh prefers a very traditional image of a partner and made remarks about restrictions such as limited phone usage and conservative lifestyle expectations. Jyoti also expressed frustration over these expectations, saying that modern relationships cannot function with outdated thinking. Her comments have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many reacting to her claims.

Pawan Singh

Jyoti Singh also stated that she has been separated from Pawan Singh for the past two years and accused him of emotionally distancing himself from the relationship. She further claimed that she has devoted significant time and effort to the marriage but feels it has been unsuccessful. She also mentioned that she is currently living with her parents in Patna and has no plans to remarry.

Jyoti Singh

The divorce proceedings have also reportedly included financial disagreements. Jyoti Singh claimed that Pawan Singh initially offered a settlement amount, while she demanded a higher figure considering the years spent in the relationship. According to her statement, discussions around alimony have become a major point of conflict in court. She also alleged that differing financial expectations have further complicated the case.