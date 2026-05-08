“Ab Ghodon Ki Race Mein Majnu Bhai Bhi Ramp Walk Karenge!”: Anil Kapoor Just Won Met Gala 2026 Without Even Going

The internet has officially declared that the real winner of the Met Gala 2026 was not a Hollywood celebrity in a crystal-studded cape, but Anil Kapoor dressed as none other than Majnu Bhai from Welcome. And the funniest part? The entire look was AI-generated.

An AI-created image imagining Anil Kapoor at the Met Gala in an outfit inspired by Majnu Bhai’s legendary “donkey-on-a-horse” painting recently went viral online, leaving fans screaming, laughing, and honestly wishing it was real.

Majnu Bhai’s Art Finally Gets Its Fashion Week Moment

More than a decade after Welcome released, Majnu Bhai’s chaotic painting continues to live rent-free in Indian pop culture. The viral AI image reimagined that iconic artwork as high-fashion couture, complete with dramatic detailing and peak Met Gala energy. The image spread rapidly across social media, with many users joking that this was more creative than several actual Met Gala looks this year.

One Reddit user summed up the collective mood perfectly: “Majnu bhai with his painting…EPIC.”

Another fan wrote: “Better than actual Met Gala outfits.”

Anil Kapoor Reacts Like Only He Can

The actor himself joined the fun by sharing the viral image on X and embracing the madness wholeheartedly. “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai… art knows no boundaries!” he wrote while reposting the AI creation. Naturally, fans lost it. Some started humming “Laila Laila Laila Majnu,” while others demanded that someone actually make the outfit happen for real next year.

The Internet Agrees: Anil Kapoor Broke the Red Carpet

On Reddit, users called the look “iconic,” “fire,” and “peak Indian creativity.” Many even admitted they initially believed Anil Kapoor had genuinely attended the gala in the bizarre-yet-brilliant ensemble. A particularly dramatic comment read “Manju Bhai’s canvas finally walked the Met Gala runway. Honestly? Somewhere between satire, nostalgia, and couture chaos, the internet may have accidentally created the greatest Bollywood fashion crossover ever.

Why Welcome Refuses To Die

Released in 2007, Welcome became a cult comedy thanks to its absurd humour, unforgettable one-liners, and iconic characters played by stars like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Anil Kapoor. And now, in 2026, Majnu Bhai’s painting has somehow entered the Met Gala multiverse. Fashion students, please prepare your dissertations.