Shakti Kapoor Dismisses Viral Death Hoax, Says He Will Take Legal Action Against Fake News

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has strongly reacted to false rumours about his death circulating on social media, calling the claims “fake” and revealing that he plans to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading the misinformation.

The 73-year-old actor addressed the rumours personally through a video shared on Instagram after several posts falsely claiming his demise began going viral online, alarming fans and members of the film industry.

In the video, Shakti Kapoor appeared calm but visibly disturbed by the incident as he directly reassured his followers about his health. “Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it,” the actor said while dismissing the rumours.

The actor further stated that he intends to file a cyber complaint over the issue, expressing concern about how casually such fake news spreads online. “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good,” he added.

The rumours spread rapidly across multiple social media platforms, causing confusion among fans who began posting condolence messages before the actor clarified the situation himself. Several users later criticised those behind the hoax, calling such behaviour insensitive and irresponsible.

Many fans flooded the comment section of Kapoor’s video with relief and support after learning that the reports were false. One user wrote that the actor remains “one of Bollywood’s most iconic comedians,” while another commented, “Tiger is alive. Long live.”

The incident has once again highlighted the growing issue of celebrity death hoaxes on social media. Over the years, several Indian film personalities have faced similar rumours, often forcing them or their families to publicly issue clarifications. In many cases, such misinformation spreads rapidly due to reposts and unverified social media accounts.

Shakti Kapoor’s reaction reflected not only frustration but also concern over the emotional impact such rumours can have on families, friends and fans. False death reports involving public figures often create panic before official clarification emerges, particularly in the era of instant digital sharing.

Known for his comic and villainous roles, Shakti Kapoor has had one of the longest-running careers in Hindi cinema, appearing in more than 700 films across four decades. He became especially popular in the 1980s and 1990s for memorable performances in films such as Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, ChaalBaaz, Hungama, Bhagam Bhag and Chup Chup Ke.

Apart from his own film career, Kapoor is also widely recognised as the father of actor Shraddha Kapoor and actor-DJ Siddhanth Kapoor. Shraddha, one of Bollywood’s leading stars, most recently appeared in the blockbuster Stree 2, which emerged as one of the biggest Hindi hits of 2024.

The actor’s decision to consider legal action signals a tougher stance against online misinformation. Cyber complaints in such cases can potentially help identify the origin of false posts and discourage similar hoaxes in the future.

Digital misinformation involving celebrities has become increasingly common, with fake reports about illnesses, accidents and deaths often circulating for engagement and clicks. Media experts have repeatedly warned that such rumours not only damage reputations but can also trigger unnecessary emotional distress among the public.

For now, however, Shakti Kapoor has made it clear that he is doing perfectly fine. His message to fans was simple and direct: ignore the rumours and do not contribute to spreading false information online.

The actor’s composed response and humorous tone also earned appreciation online, with many users praising him for handling the situation gracefully despite the disturbing nature of the hoax.