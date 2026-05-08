From Sixes to Swaddles: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Joins the ‘Girl Dad’ Club

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has stepped into a beautiful new phase of life. The star batter and his wife Devisha Shetty have welcomed a baby girl, and the internet cannot stop celebrating the adorable news.

A Tiny Hand, A Big Moment

On Thursday, Suryakumar shared the happy announcement on Instagram with a heart-melting picture of their newborn gently holding her parents’ fingers. Alongside the image, he wrote:

“With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl — we welcome our baby girl.” The emotional post instantly went viral, with fans and celebrities congratulating the new parents.

Bollywood Welcomes SKY to the ‘Girl Dad’ Gang

Among the many celebrity wishes, Ranveer Singh grabbed attention with his warm welcome to the “girl dad club.” Actor Varun Dhawan also joined in to congratulate the cricketer, while Vicky Kaushal and several others sent heartfelt wishes. The phrase “girl dad” has become especially popular among celebrity fathers in recent years, symbolising fathers proudly embracing parenthood with daughters.

A Special Year for the Suryakumar and Devisha

Suryakumar and Devisha, who got married in 2016, had reportedly celebrated their baby shower earlier this year.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing Indian Premier League season, where the cricketer is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad.

Love for Suryakumar – Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Soon after the post went live, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages celebrating the arrival of the little one. Many fans even called it “the cutest announcement of the year.” From smashing boundaries to embracing bedtime lullabies, Suryakumar Yadav’s newest role might just become his favourite one yet.