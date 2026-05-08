Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Win Legal Relief as Madras High Court Dismisses Property Suit Linked to Sridevi Estate

In a major legal relief for film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the Madras High Court has dismissed a civil suit related to a Chennai property that was originally purchased in the name of late legendary actress Sridevi in 1988. The case revolved around a land parcel in Sholinganallur, Chennai, and had been pending for several years before the court delivered its recent judgment.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Court Rejects Old Property Claim

The petitioners in the case had claimed to be legal heirs of the late MC Chandrasekharan and sought partition rights over approximately 2.70 acres of land. They also challenged the 1988 sale of the property in favour of Sridevi, her mother, and her sister, alleging irregularities in ownership. However, the High Court observed that the suit was filed nearly four decades after the original sale, making it legally time-barred.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

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Boney Kapoor and his daughters moved the High Court seeking dismissal of the case under Order VII Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code. They argued that the plaintiffs had no valid legal standing and also highlighted that the original owner had never challenged the sale during his lifetime. The court accepted these arguments and noted that the alleged legal heirship claims were not supported by valid documentation.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

It also pointed out inconsistencies in the succession claims presented by the plaintiffs. The bench further observed that the claim of discovering alleged fraud only in 2023 was not credible, especially given the long gap since the original transaction in 1988. The court also noted that key legal documents submitted by the plaintiffs had already been cancelled, weakening their case further.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

In its ruling, the court stated that the claim of legal heirship was not sustainable under law and termed the case as an attempt to misuse legal processes for property claims. The judgment also clarified that after the demise of Sridevi, the property legally passed on to Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.