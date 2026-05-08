TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Shares Emotional Note After Her Beloved Dog Was Brutally Killed, Says, “My Heart Is Broken”

Television actress Munmun Dutta recently shared a heartbreaking post after the loss of her beloved stray dog, describing it as one of the most painful moments of her life. She took to social media to mourn the passing of her fur baby and expressed deep grief through an emotional message. Munmun revealed that she lost her stray pet dog, whom she lovingly called her “oldest baby.” Along with the post, she shared a touching carousel of photos and videos. The actress said her pet did not deserve such a tragic and painful end, leaving her completely heartbroken and devastated by the loss.

In the carousel, Munmun is seen sharing tender moments with a stray dog. She is petting her, holding her close, and cuddling her while showering her with affection. The post shows all their adorable moments together. In another video, the furry companion cuddles up to the actress. One picture also captures Munmun gently holding the dog’s face, likely talking to her lovingly. Expressing her heartbreak, Munmun wrote that the bond left her emotional and deeply moved. “This has hit me the hardest. My heart is broken. She was my sweetest, calm soul who was also my oldest baby.

Munmun Dutta Shared A Heartfelt Note On Her Social Media

I would go miles to take care of her. I always knew she would leave one day, but I believed I would be there, and she would go peacefully. Speaking about her beloved fur baby’s passing, Munmun shared her heartfelt emotions and memories, expressing deep love, pain, and emotional attachment. “Never in my wildest dream had I imagined her being killed this mercilessly and torn into pieces and that her body being dragged far away. I cannot erase the vision of her tortured, mutilated lifeless body. SHE DIDN’T DESERVE TO DIE THIS WAY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Furthermore the actress penned, “I am shattered, my core is shaken and I wonder why such an innocent sweet soul met such a cruel end.” Talking about the actress, Munmun is a strong advocate of a healthy environment and also an ardent animal lover. Recently, she shared an adorable glimpse of her morning routine, introducing her newest rescued kitten to her fans and followers online.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a video of a tiny kitten sitting on her lap while she started her makeup routine. The curious little kitten kept looking around, observing her every move closely. The actress, for the uninitiated, often uses her platform to raise awareness about animal welfare and the importance of caring for stray animals.

Munmun Dutta’s Professional Journey

On the professional front, actress Munmun Dutta has been active in the entertainment industry for more than two decades. She is widely recognised for her role as Babita Iyer in the popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has made her a familiar face in Indian television and households.