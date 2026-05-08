Reeva Arora Alleges Misbehavior by Delivery Agent, Mumbai Police Intervenes After Heated Incident

Actress Reeva Arora, known for her performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, recently opened up about a disturbing incident involving a delivery agent in Mumbai. The actress revealed that the matter became serious enough for her family to seek help from the Mumbai Police. According to Reeva, the incident took place on April 26 after a delivery agent arrived at her residence with an order placed through the quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

Reeva Arora

Reeva Arora Claims Delivery Agent Used Abusive Language

In an interview, Reeva Arora alleged that the delivery agent behaved rudely from the very beginning. She claimed that despite attempts by her family to calm the situation, the delivery agent allegedly continued using abusive and inappropriate language. The actress said her mother initially tried to handle the matter peacefully, but the argument reportedly escalated instead of settling down.

Reeva Arora

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Reeva further claimed that the situation worsened when her sister encountered the delivery agent near the elevator area. According to the actress, the man allegedly continued using offensive language even after being repeatedly asked to stop. Reeva Arora stated that the argument and alleged misconduct continued for nearly 30 to 40 minutes.

Reeva Arora

She claimed that as the delivery agent attempted to leave the building, her family followed him downstairs and stopped him from leaving immediately. Following the incident, the actress and her family reportedly contacted the Mumbai Police, who later intervened in the matter. As of now, there has been no official public statement from Blinkit regarding the allegations.

Reeva Arora

Reeva Arora admitted that the experience deeply affected her emotionally. She described the incident as disturbing and said the repeated use of abusive language by the delivery agent made the situation extremely uncomfortable for her family. The actress emphasized that the issue was not just a one-time argument but involved repeated alleged verbal misconduct. At just 20 years old, Reeva Arora has already worked in several Bollywood films and web projects.