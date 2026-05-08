Vijay’s Viral 10th Marksheet Sparks Discussion After Historic Political Victory in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is currently making headlines not only for his massive political success in Tamil Nadu but also for his old academic records that have resurfaced online after the 2026 Assembly elections. Following the historic performance of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, social media users began sharing Vijay’s Class 10 marksheet, which has now gone viral across platforms.

Vijay

Vijay’s School Marks Go Viral Online

According to the marksheet circulating online, Vijay reportedly scored around 65 percent in his Class 10 board examinations. The records suggest that he secured 711 marks out of 1100 overall. Interestingly, Vijay’s highest marks were reportedly in Tamil, where he scored 155 out of 200, reflecting his strong connection to his language and cultural roots even during his school years.

Vijay

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However, his performance in subjects like mathematics reportedly remained average, becoming a major talking point among fans online. The viral marksheet has triggered widespread conversations on social media, with many people pointing out that academic marks alone do not define a person’s future success. Today, Vijay stands at the center of Tamil Nadu politics after the remarkable electoral success of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which reportedly ended decades of political dominance in the state by winning 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

Vijay

The actor’s journey from an ordinary student to one of South India’s biggest superstars and now a major political figure is being widely discussed as an inspirational story. Vijay completed his schooling in Chennai. He reportedly studied at Fatima School in Kodambakkam before later attending Balalok School in Virugambakkam.

Vijay

After school, Vijay joined Loyola College for a course in Visual Communication. However, he eventually dropped out midway to pursue a full-time acting career. That decision proved life-changing, helping him build one of the most successful film careers in Tamil cinema spanning over three decades. After delivering numerous blockbuster films, Vijay gradually shifted his focus toward politics. His final major film project, Jan Nayagan, is expected to mark the conclusion of his acting journey before fully dedicating himself to public life.