Reality Star Manisha Rani Celebrates New Mumbai Home After Years of Struggle and Success

Reality star and social media sensation Manisha Rani has achieved another major milestone in her inspiring journey. After winning hearts through Bigg Boss OTT 2 and later lifting the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha has now fulfilled her dream of owning a luxurious home in Mumbai. The actress and influencer recently shared beautiful glimpses from the Griha Pravesh ceremony of her new house, leaving fans emotional and proud of her remarkable journey from Bihar to Mumbai.

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani Shares Photos of Housewarming Ceremony

Manisha Rani posted several pictures from the traditional housewarming rituals on social media. Dressed elegantly for the occasion, Manisha was seen performing prayers with her family while welcoming positive energy into her new home. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Welcoming positive energy, peace, and prosperity into our new home.” The photos quickly went viral, with fans praising her dedication and celebrating her achievement.

Manisha Rani

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Several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated Manisha Rani on this special moment. Gauahar Khan commented with warm wishes, while stars like Shrutika Arjun, Archana Gautam, and Vishal Singh also showered her with love and congratulations. Fans flooded the comment section with emotional messages, calling Manisha’s journey truly inspiring.

Manisha Rani

The success story of Manisha Rani has resonated with millions because of the hardships she faced before finding fame. During her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha revealed that her parents separated when she was just eight years old. Her father single-handedly raised four children, and life was financially difficult. She completed her education in Munger, Bihar, before moving to Kolkata to pursue dance training and better opportunities.

Manisha Rani

To survive in Kolkata, Manisha reportedly worked as a waitress and background dancer while chasing her dreams in the entertainment industry. Manisha Rani first appeared on Dance India Dance Season 5. Although she was eliminated early, she refused to give up on her dreams. Later, she appeared in the TV serial Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari in a small role. However, real recognition came after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.