Kris Jenner Reveals The Secret Behind Her Youthful Look

Reality television star and businesswoman Kris Jenner has finally addressed long-running speculation surrounding her weight-loss journey and youthful appearance. After her widely discussed facelift last year sparked conversations online, the 70-year-old has now opened up about the health routines and treatments she believes truly work for her.

Speaking on the podcast She MD, Kris reflected on several deeply personal aspects of her life, including motherhood, her hysterectomy, divorce, and wellness journey. During the candid conversation, she also revealed that she had tried Ozempic long before the diabetes and weight-loss drug became a major Hollywood trend. However, according to Kris, the experience did not go well.

Kris explained that she initially experimented with the medication out of curiosity, but it quickly caused severe side effects. Recalling the experience, she shared that the drug left her constantly nauseous and unable to function properly in her daily routine. She admitted that she felt so sick at one point that she contacted her doctor to stop the treatment immediately.

The reality star clarified that Ozempic ultimately was not suitable for her body, despite its popularity among celebrities and social media influencers. Instead, Kris said her focus gradually shifted toward improving her overall health from within rather than relying solely on cosmetic procedures or trending medications.

During the interview, Kris stressed that maintaining wellness internally plays a far bigger role in appearance than many people realise. While she acknowledged the public fascination surrounding her facelift and beauty transformation, she emphasised that energy levels, hormones, and proper health care have become her main priorities in recent years.

According to Kris, the biggest breakthrough for her came through peptide injections and carefully monitored supplements. She revealed that after trying different treatments with her doctor, they eventually found a combination that significantly improved her energy and overall well-being.

Kris explained that peptide injections helped her feel more alert and energetic, especially during long working days. She added that the treatment also benefited her skin, hair, and nails, making it an important part of her routine. Alongside peptides, she also follows a supplement regimen that includes fish oil, omega-3, and other vitamins recommended by her doctor.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch further revealed that she regularly undergoes blood tests every three months to monitor her hormone levels and overall health. She believes hormone balance becomes increasingly important after the age of 45 for both women and men.

Kris said paying closer attention to thyroid health and hormonal changes completely changed her understanding of aging and wellness. She described routine health monitoring as a “game changer,” adding that understanding what the body truly needs can make a major difference in both physical and mental health.

Her comments arrive at a time when discussions around celebrity beauty standards, anti-aging treatments, and weight-loss drugs continue to dominate social media and entertainment headlines. By openly discussing her own experiences, Kris Jenner has offered a more transparent look into the trial-and-error process behind maintaining her health and appearance in the spotlight.