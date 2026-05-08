Sunil Pal Breaks Silence On Viral Samay Raina Roast: ‘Things Happened Differently’

Veteran comedian Sunil Pal has opened up about his viral appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Samay Raina and Kapil Sharma. The episode sparked widespread discussion online after Samay repeatedly roasted Sunil during their interaction, leaving viewers divided. While some found the exchange entertaining, others felt Sunil was being embarrassed on national television, with a section of the audience also criticising his style of comedy.

In an interview with Zee Switch, Sunil revealed that he had not been mentally prepared for the roasting segment. According to him, he was invited to the show specifically for a stand-up performance and had prepared accordingly.

Sunil shared that he was informed beforehand that Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia would also appear on the show. However, he expected a regular stand-up set rather than a roast-style interaction. He explained that despite preparing material for stand-up comedy, the segment unexpectedly turned into roasting, something he had neither anticipated nor mentally prepared for.

The comedian clarified that he would not describe the experience as a betrayal, but admitted that events unfolded very differently from what he had imagined before going on stage.

The reunion between Sunil and Samay gained additional attention because of their ongoing public feud. In February last year, Samay and Ranveer faced backlash over controversial remarks made during Samay’s show India’s Got Latent. Reports suggested multiple FIRs were filed following comments related to parents and sex, leading Samay to remove the show from YouTube.

After the controversy, Sunil publicly criticised Samay and even referred to him as a “terrorist.” Samay later responded indirectly by taking a dig at Sunil in one of his comedy specials.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to remain one of India’s most popular comedy shows. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the series also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh.