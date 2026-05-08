Vijay’s Bodyguard Shares Cryptic ‘Hard Battles’ Post Amid TVK Government Formation Drama

Actor-turned-politician Vijay found himself at the centre of political and personal speculation after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), faced uncertainty over forming the Tamil Nadu government despite a strong election performance.

The situation intensified after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly asked TVK to prove its majority before officially taking charge. Amid the suspense, one of Vijay’s bodyguards, Aroon Suresh, shared a cryptic Instagram Story that quickly caught public attention.

In his post, Aroon wrote, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles,” alongside another reassuring message in Tamil that translated to, “Stay confident, good things will happen.” Screenshots of the story soon spread widely across social media platforms, with many supporters interpreting it as a message directed at Vijay’s political journey.

Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics has been filled with several challenges over the past year. One of the biggest setbacks came during a TVK rally in Karur, where a stampede reportedly claimed the lives of 41 people. The incident triggered criticism and intensified scrutiny around the actor’s political debut.

TVK had also accused the then-ruling DMK government of creating hurdles in granting permissions for the party’s public rallies and events. At the same time, Vijay faced difficulties on the professional front as well. His Pongal release, “Jana Nayagan”, failed to hit theatres after certification issues with the CBFC delayed the film’s clearance. Despite legal efforts, the producers reportedly received no immediate relief.

The actor’s personal life also became a subject of public discussion earlier this year after reports claimed that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, alleging infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress. The rumours gained further momentum when Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception together in Chennai wearing coordinated outfits.

Just before that public appearance, Aroon had shared another cryptic social media post saying, “Time to rise above all the rumours,” accompanied by a fire emoji. Although he later deleted the story, screenshots circulated rapidly online. He also shared a picture of Vijay making a heart sign while using the song “Kokkarakko” from Vijay and Trisha’s 2004 film Ghilli in the background. The post fuelled speculation on social media platforms like X and Reddit regarding the nature of Vijay and Trisha’s relationship.

Meanwhile, the political uncertainty surrounding TVK was eventually resolved. Hours after Aroon’s latest post, Vijay reportedly secured majority support with backing from VCK, CPI(M), and CPI, allowing the party to move forward in forming the government.