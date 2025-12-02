“You Will Always Be In Our Hearts”, Daboo Malik’s Tweet After Shehbaz Badesha’s Exit From Bigg Boss 19 Made Fans Crazy

The excitement around Bigg Boss 19 is at an all-time high as the show inches closer to its grand finale. With Shehbaz Badesha’s eviction, the competition has intensified, leaving only six contestants inside the Salman Khan–hosted house. Known for his sharp wit, fun-loving attitude, and genuine friendships, Shehbaz’s exit has left fans and housemates emotional. But in true Shehbaz style, even his farewell was filled with laughter, thanks to a viral moment with Amaal Malik’s father, Daboo Malik.

Wild card contestant Shehbaz Badesha was eliminated this weekend after receiving fewer votes. His bond with Amaal Malik was one of the highlights of the season, and Amaal was visibly emotional as Shehbaz walked out of the Bigg Boss house. Fans loved their friendship, full of jokes, mutual support, and heartfelt moments, and many expressed disappointment at Shehbaz leaving just before the finale week.

Shortly after the eviction episode aired, Daboo Malik took to X to share an emotional message for his son’s close friend. He tweeted, “Shehbaz… you will always be in our hearts. God bless you.” The message was sweet, heartfelt… and perhaps unintentionally dramatic. Shehbaz, being the comedy king he is, jumped straight into the comments and replied, “Sir, I am alive.”

His witty one-liner instantly broke the internet. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the unexpected humor during an emotional moment. The comment section erupted with memes, jokes, and reactions. Embarrassed or amused, no one knows Daboo Malik deleted the tweet shortly after, but not before fans took screenshots. The hilarious exchange has now gone completely viral. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Shehbaz and Amaal’s bond stood out. From sharing jokes and pulling pranks to supporting each other during tough moments, their friendship was pure and wholesome.