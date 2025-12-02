Rajpal Yadav Seeks Blessings From Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, His Humorous Interaction Leaves Everyone Smiling

Bollywood’s beloved comedy icon Rajpal Yadav recently visited Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj, joining the long list of celebrities who deeply admire and follow the spiritual leader. As always, Rajpal Yadav’s presence created an atmosphere filled with joy, warmth, and laughter. During his visit, Rajpal Yadav first bowed before Premanand Ji Maharaj and then sat down to speak. In true Rajpal style, his words brought an instant smile to everyone present, including Maharaj Ji himself.

Rajpal Yadav Had Friendly Interaction

Rajpal Yadav said, “I’m fine today. I wanted to say so much, but nothing came out. I sat down, believing in a crazy misconception that the Dwapar era happened, Krishna Ji existed, everyone was a cowherd, and I thought I was Mansukh.” His playful comment made Premanand Ji burst out laughing. Rajpal continued, “I want to keep this madness.” To this, Maharaj Ji lovingly replied, “You must keep it. You are the one who makes the whole of India laugh, so keep it.”

Rajpal affectionately explained that he calls himself Mansukh, and later, he recited a mantra he knows by heart. Maharaj Ji encouraged him to chant further. Rajpal humbly expressed, “My life has been blessed.” The moment beautifully captured the bond between devotion and lightheartedness, a combination Rajpal Yadav is celebrated for. Over the past few years, many Bollywood celebrities have sought solace and blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj.

His peaceful teachings, simplicity, and spiritual aura attract people from across the country. Rajpal Yadav’s visit further highlights how deeply the film fraternity respects his guidance. Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the 2024 action thriller “Baby John,” starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Vamika Gabbi. The film, directed by Kallis and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, showcased Rajpal in a supporting yet impactful role.