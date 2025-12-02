Ranveer Singh Issues Public Apology After Kaantara Chapter 1 Controversy, Clarifies Intent Behind His Statement

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has issued a heartfelt apology after facing backlash over his remarks about Kaantara Chapter 1 and Rishabh Shetty’s performance. The controversy erupted after Ranveer, during the International Film Festival in Goa, referred to a pivotal scene from the film using the term female ghost, which many felt disrespected Chamunda Devi, a revered deity depicted in the movie.

As criticism intensified, especially after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti filed an official complaint, Ranveer addressed the issue through his Instagram story, clarifying his intentions and extending an unconditional apology. In his social media post, Ranveer emphasized that he was merely appreciating Rishabh Shetty’s powerful performance in the film. He wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s tremendous performance in the film. Every actor knows how much time it takes to perform that scene the way he did, for which I greatly appreciate him.”

Ranveer further expressed his deep respect for India’s cultural diversity and said, “I have always had great respect for every culture, tradition, and belief of my country. If I have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologize.” While speaking on stage at the Goa film festival, Ranveer praised Kaantara Chapter 1 and specifically mentioned the intense possession scene in which Chamunda Devi enters Rishabh Shetty’s character. However, Ranveer referred to the divine possession as that of a female ghost, an analogy that did not sit well with many viewers.

The actor’s attempt to mimic the performance also drew criticism, with social media users accusing him of being disrespectful toward religious sentiments. Adding serious weight to the controversy, HJS filed an official complaint, alleging that Ranveer Singh insulted Chamunda Devi, who is deeply worshipped by the Kotitulu community. The organization demanded an immediate apology, stating that referring to a goddess as a ghost was unacceptable.