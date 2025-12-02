“What A Timing”, Fans Taking A Dig At Naga Chaitanya For His Post After The Wedding of Samantha Ruth

In a stunning turn of events, South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot for the second time, this time with renowned director Raj Nidimoru of The Family Man fame. The couple secretly married on December 1, 2025, at the serene Sadhguru Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in a private ceremony. The news broke when Samantha shared her wedding photos, where she looked radiant in a traditional red dress. The photos quickly went viral, igniting a firestorm of reactions on social media, particularly among fans of her previous marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth And Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding came as a surprise to fans and media alike, as the couple had kept their relationship under wraps. The actress, who has been open about her personal struggles after her highly publicized divorce from Naga Chaitanya, seemed to find new happiness with Raj. The couple chose the tranquil surroundings of the Isha Yoga Center for their intimate ceremony, which added a spiritual touch to their new beginning. Within moments of sharing the images, the internet exploded with congratulatory messages.

Shortly after Samantha’s wedding news broke, her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, seemingly unrelated to the situation, posted about his web series Dhootha on Instagram. The actor, who had been active in promoting the show, shared a photo of himself with a caption celebrating the two-year anniversary of Dhootha, a series he was involved in. But the timing of this post seemed suspicious to many, especially given the context of Samantha’s wedding. Naga’s caption, which praised his team and the success of the show, quickly became the subject of online gossip and ridicule.

Naga Chaitanya

Fans and followers were quick to connect his post with Samantha’s wedding, speculating that the post was made deliberately to grab attention amid the media frenzy surrounding her marriage. The comments section of Naga’s post was flooded with reactions focused on Samantha’s nuptials. One user wrote, “What timing!” while others added, “Sam has married Raj” and “You have lost your hero.” Some fans of Samantha also jumped into the conversation, commenting, “Without Sam, you will achieve nothing in life.” Another pointedly asked, “Brother, is that why Samantha got married? That’s why she’s making such a face?” A particularly pointed comment read, “He posted this immediately after Samantha’s post, just to get the limelight. Typical.”