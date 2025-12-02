Designer Riddhima Sharma Reveals the Truth About Tanya Mittal’s Saree Collection and Controversial Claims

Tanya Mittal, the latest sensation in the entertainment world, has made a remarkable journey on Bigg Boss 19. Now reaching the finale week, her presence in the house has sparked plenty of attention, both for her bold fashion choices and the various claims she’s made. While some of these claims, including owning factories, have been met with skepticism, Tanya’s designer, Riddhima Sharma, has come forward to confirm the truth behind them.

One of the standout moments of Tanya Mittal’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has been her unique Indian attire, which has been highly praised by fans and fellow contestants alike. Tanya’s distinctive wardrobe choices have kept her in the spotlight, and according to her stylist Riddhima Sharma, the outfits are far from ordinary. In an exclusive interview, Riddhima confirmed that she has been styling Tanya for the past two weeks and revealed some surprising details about her fashion journey.

According to Riddhima, Tanya owns a collection of sari factories, which further justifies her impeccable taste in traditional wear. There was a lot of speculation regarding Tanya’s claim of owning sari factories, especially after she introduced 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house. Many questioned the authenticity of her statements, but Riddhima Sharma was quick to set the record straight.

She confirmed that Tanya does indeed own sari factories, saying, “This is absolutely true. Tanya has been wearing clothes I sent her for the past two weeks, and she owns sari factories. I’ve been hired for the past two weeks to style her.” Riddhima also mentioned that the Mewar look Tanya sported on Weekend Ka Vaar was entirely her design. “I’m so glad to have had the opportunity to style her, and it’s been a fantastic experience working with someone as genuine as Tanya,” Riddhima added. When asked about the cost of Tanya Mittal’s sarees, Riddhima shared that each saree typically starts at ₹30,000 and can go up to ₹1 lakh, depending on the intricacy of the design. Tanya, according to her designer, loves rich, embroidered fabrics, with her favorite colors being pink and red.