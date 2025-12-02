Ram Gopal Varma Defends Calling Sridevi’s ‘Thunder Thighs’ Her USP; Sparks Fresh Debate

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has pulled the old controversy back into the spotlight by standing by his past remarks about late actress Sridevi, claiming her “thunder thighs” were an essential part of her stardom. As part of his ongoing unapologetic streak, Varma asked, “What is wrong with objectification?” and insisted that those thighs added to her appeal, alongside her acting and beauty.

Varma’s remarks point to more than a casual nostalgia. He argued that the physical attribute he had highlighted earlier was part of what made Sridevi a mass phenomenon. “They were part of the whole package,” he said. “If she had thin legs, I don’t think she would have become a star.”

The comments revive a long-standing controversy. Back in 2015, Varma had devoted a chapter in his memoirs to Sridevi, describing her beauty, charm, and thighs with obsessive detail. That turned into a major backlash from her fans and family. Her husband at the time, Boney Kapoor, reportedly called Varma “crazy, bonkers, and a pervert” over what he saw as deeply disrespectful remarks.

Defending his stance today, Varma reiterated that he was simply acknowledging a reality, what made her stand out. He asked why it was wrong to recognise physical attributes alongside talent.

However, critics argue that such statements reduce an artist’s legacy to mere physical traits, undermining their craft and dignity. Indeed, Sridevi’s career was marked by immense talent and a range of performances that went beyond superficial appeal. Additionally, there are well-documented incidents where Varma allegedly exerted unhealthy pressure on Sridevi to change her physical appearance. Directors and co-workers have claimed that such pressures led her to crash diets that adversely affected her health, at one point reportedly causing her to faint, hit her head, and lose a tooth.

What makes today’s resurgence of Varma’s comments particularly unsettling is the evolving conversation around body objectification and respect for women’s dignity. While earlier generations might have tolerated such remarks under the veneer of glamour, modern sensibilities increasingly challenge this kind of reduction. Many filmmakers, actors, and fans now emphasise that success in cinema rests on performance and craft, not on physical attributes tailor-made for public consumption.

In defending his statements once again, Varma seems to overlook these shifts. His insistence that thighs contributed to stardom echoes a time when the industry openly commodified bodies for box-office appeal. For many, it feels like an unwillingness to acknowledge how damaging such objectification can be, especially for women under constant scrutiny.

RGV’s remarks, even if framed as admiration, serve as a reminder of how deeply entrenched the conflation of talent, beauty, and body image remains. For many, Sridevi’s legacy deserves more than a debate over “thin legs” or “thunder thighs.” What she achieved onscreen was shaped by skill, charisma, and a rare ability to connect with audiences qualities that no number of adjectives can reduce or explain away.