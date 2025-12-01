Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru in a Secret Temple Ceremony, Shares Wedding Photos Online

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially tied the knot for the second time. The actress married The Family Man producer and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate and spiritual ceremony, held at a temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Photos shared by Samantha on social media have now confirmed the much-talked-about wedding. Samantha opted for a graceful and traditional look, wearing a red saree for the private ceremony.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, with only close family and selected guests in attendance. The actress posted five photos from the ceremony, giving fans a glimpse of the serene and emotional moment. The pictures show Samantha and Raj performing rituals, exchanging flower garlands, and posing together as husband and wife. Her choice of a minimal, temple-style wedding has won appreciation from fans for its simplicity and authenticity.

According to reports, the wedding was attended by around 30 close friends and family members, making it one of the most low-key celebrity weddings of the year. The couple maintained privacy throughout their relationship, and their quiet temple ceremony mirrors their preference for staying away from media attention. This marks Samantha’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, and the two parted ways in 2021.

Raj Nidimoru, best known for creating The Family Man and Farzi, has also kept his personal life away from the spotlight. The couple reportedly grew close during their collaborations, including work related to the universe of The Family Man and other upcoming projects. Their relationship had been rumored for months, but neither spoke publicly, until Samantha’s wedding photos confirmed the news. As soon as Samantha shared the wedding pictures, social media erupted with congratulatory messages. Fans across the world praised her elegance, the simplicity of the ceremony, and wished the newlyweds a happy married life.