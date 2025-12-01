Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence On Her Name Being Dragged Amid Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Wedding Postponement 

The much-anticipated wedding of Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to take place on November 23, 2025. However, the ceremony was unexpectedly postponed after Smriti’s father reportedly fell ill during the rituals and had to be hospitalized. Soon after, reports also surfaced that Palash was admitted to the hospital, which fueled even more speculation online.

Amid this unexpected pause in celebrations, the internet erupted with rumors, from alleged leaked chats to old proposal photos resurfacing. On social media, unverified claims and personal theories circulated rapidly, including speculation involving choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who had been hired to prepare dance sequences for the wedding. Nandika has now broken her silence and issued a firm statement addressing these rumors.

Nandika Dwivedi is a professional dancer, choreographer, and personal instructor. She completed her studies at Delhi University and holds an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad. According to reports, she was selected by Bollywood choreographer Bosco’s team to train Smriti and Palash for their wedding dance performances. Following the postponement of the wedding, Nandika’s name began circulating online, with some gossip accounts linking her to the situation, claims she has now firmly denied.

Amid growing online chatter, Nandika shared a heartfelt and strong statement on social media, dismissing all speculation involving her. She wrote, “Over the past few days, my name has been linked to speculation about matters that are very personal to others. I want to clarify that any assumptions being made about me, especially that I played a role in ruining someone’s relationship, are absolutely untrue.” Calling the online rumors distressing, Nandika added, “It is extremely painful to see a narrative being built around something I had no involvement in. These stories are being spread without any basis in fact.”