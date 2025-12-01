Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol Cried Inconsolably At The Emotional Prayer Meeting of Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra 

Bollywood united in grief as the industry bid a final farewell to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24th at the age of 89. To honor his remarkable life and legacy, a special prayer service titled “Celebration of Life” was held on Thursday, November 27th, where the Deol family, close friends, and film fraternity members gathered to pay their respects.

The ceremony took place on the lawns of Taj Lands End, Bandra, where the Deol family created a peaceful setting befitting Dharmendra’s warm and affectionate personality. His sons, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta, from his first wife Prakash Kaur, stood shoulder to shoulder as they received visitors who came to honor the beloved star.

One of the evening’s most poignant moments came when singer Sonu Nigam performed a collection of Dharmendra’s timeless songs. His renditions of classics such as, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Apne To Apne Hote Hain, Ro Lene De, and Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge brought a wave of emotion over the gathering. A video from the event has gone viral, capturing Sunny and Bobby Deol struggling to hold back tears as Sonu Nigam comforted them, placing his arms around the grieving brothers.

Later, the Deol brothers thanked Sonu for honoring their father with such heartfelt music. Earlier in the ceremony, Sonu Nigam was also seen performing “Prithvi Gandharva Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo”, adding a deeply spiritual touch to the evening. The prayer meeting saw an overwhelming turnout from the film industry, demonstrating the enormous respect Dharmendra commanded across generations. Members of Shah Rukh Khan’s family were among the attendees paying their respects. Other celebrities present included, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas–Mustan, and many more who came to honor the veteran actor’s legacy.