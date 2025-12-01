Jaya Bachchan Calls Marriage Outdated, Says She Doesn’t Want Granddaughter Navya Nanda to Marry

Veteran Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is making headlines after her candid remarks at the “We The Women” event held in Mumbai. In a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, Jaya spoke openly about marriage, relationships, modern parenting, and even took a sharp dig at the paparazzi. Her bold statements, especially about her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, have sparked widespread discussions online.

Jaya Bachchan On Marriage Concept

During her interaction, Jaya Bachchan surprised the audience by stating that she does not want her granddaughter, Navya Nanda, to get married. She said, “I don’t want Navya to get married.” When Barkha Dutt asked her whether she believed marriage had become an outdated tradition, Jaya agreed without hesitation, “Yes, absolutely.” She further explained her viewpoint saying, “I’m a grandmother now. Navya will be 28 in a few days. I’m too old to give young women advice on raising children. Things have changed so much, and today’s young children are so smart that they will outsmart you.”

Jaya Bachchan didn’t stop there. She compared marriage to the famous phrase involving Shadi ke laddu, humorously implying that both marrying and not marrying come with their own challenges. She said, “It’s difficult to eat those shadi laddus, and it’s difficult not to eat them. Both are difficult. Just enjoy life.” Her take on relationships highlights her belief that the legitimacy of a relationship is not defined by marriage certificates alone.

At the same event, Jaya once again voiced her criticism of the paparazzi culture in Mumbai. Known for her long-standing discomfort with intrusive media behavior, she expressed her frustration candidly, “These people who hang out outside, wearing dirty clothes, holding mobile phones. They think that just because they have a mobile phone, they can take your picture and say whatever they want. And what kind of comments do they pass!”