Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri & Baseer Ali Party With Shehnaaz Gill After Eviction From The Bigg Boss House 

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its grand finale, the evicted contestants are already celebrating life outside the house. Shehbaz Badesha, who was evicted in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wasted no time reconnecting with his fellow contestants. Shortly after stepping out, Shehbaz reunited with Neelam Giri and Baseer Ali, and the trio was also joined by Shehnaaz Gill, making the reunion even more special for fans.

Shehnaaz Gill shared glimpses of the mini-celebration on her social media, delighting her followers. The photos and videos showcased the former housemates enjoying a relaxed evening filled with laughter, music, and nostalgia from their Bigg Boss journey. Before meeting Shehbaz and Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri had already caught up with several ex-contestants. She recently met Mridul Tiwari and Awez Darbar, followed by another get-together with Kunika Sadanand, Nagma Mirajkar, and Nehal Chudasama during a program.

This latest reunion, featuring Shehbaz and Baseer, seems to have been the liveliest yet. Neelam shared warm photos of the gathering alongside Shehbaz and Baseer with the caption Friendship. The post quickly gained attention from fellow contestants, Baseer Ali commented, “We should do this again.” Zeeshan Qadri wrote, “I am missing you all.” Fans filled the comment section with excitement, expressing how eagerly they had been waiting to see the evicted contestants reunite after weeks of drama inside the house.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to take place on 7 December 2025, just a week away. As of now, the remaining contestants battling for the trophy are, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Praneet More, and Farhana Bhatt. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were evicted. Ashnoor’s eviction came after she was penalized for an act of violence against Tanya Mittal, making her exit one of the most controversial moments of the season.