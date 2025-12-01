Palash Muchhal Surfaces After Wedding Delay, Spotted Quietly At Airport With Family

After an abrupt postponement of his much-anticipated wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, music composer Palash Muchhal was seen in public for the first time on Monday. He exited the airport with his mother and other family members, maintaining a low profile as cameras captured the moment.

In the video clip that surfaced, Palash is dressed in a simple, sombre outfit, black pajama trousers, a matching shirt and jacket, carrying a book in one hand while being flanked by security personnel. His mother, Amita Muchhal, was also present; she was seen interacting with well-wishers before the family drove away. While Palash did not appear to avoid the paparazzi, his demeanour suggested a desire to remain inconspicuous.

This appearance comes days after soft whispers of turmoil surrounding their wedding schedule. The couple had been set to marry on November 23 in Sangli, but Smriti’s father was hospitalised just hours before the ceremony, triggering the postponement. The family requested privacy as they attended to the personal emergency.

The delay appears to have taken a heavy toll on Palash. He was reportedly hospitalised a day after the postponement, following stress-related distress that resulted in chest discomfort. Doctors say he is now stable and has been advised to take at least three weeks of rest before resuming work.

Despite all these developments, health concerns, family crises and escalating public scrutiny, Palash’s first public outing is being viewed as a cautious move to steady the narrative. So far neither he nor Smriti has issued a personal statement. However, the musician’s sister, Palak Muchhal, released a brief note on social media, appealing for privacy and confirming that the wedding has been postponed as a consequence of Smriti’s father’s ill health.

Simultaneously, both Palash and Smriti updated their Instagram bios with an “evil eye” emoji, a symbolic gesture that many interpreted as an attempt to ward off negative attention. This subtle online action, paired with Palash’s quiet airport appearance, seems to reflect a deliberate choice to stay out of the limelight, at least for the time being.

The postponement has also triggered a wave of speculation and rumours. Some narratives allege a romantic fallout, while others accuse individuals associated with the wedding event of involvement in supposed scandals. Among those drawing unfounded attention is a choreographer whose name surfaced in viral social media posts. She has publicly denied any connection to the delay.

With the public eye still watching, Thursday’s airport outing puts Palash in a difficult, but perhaps necessary, position. By appearing quietly, he may be aiming to signal calm, while allowing space for private healing and family reconciliation. Whether this marks the beginning of a return to normalcy, or the first step in a longer process of rebuilding, remains to be seen.

For now, Palash Muchhal walks out into public view not with the fanfare originally planned for his wedding day, but with a quiet resolve, and a request for space in an otherwise stormy narrative.