It’s Official!!!Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru, Looks Stunning In Red Saree: See Here!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced her wedding with Raj Nidimoru by sharing the first glimpses of their intimate ceremony. After months of speculation, the actress has finally confirmed that she has tied the knot with Raj. Although neither of them ever addressed the dating rumours, their cosy pictures consistently hinted at a growing bond. Earlier, a close source suggested that the wedding might take place on December 1, 2025. Now, Samantha has personally revealed the news, putting all assumptions to rest and making their relationship publicly official. Fans have flooded social media with warm wishes for the newly married couple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Officially Announces Her Wedding to Raj Nidimoru

After extensive buzz surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding, the actress finally took to her Instagram handle to share a series of droolworthy pictures from the celebration. The first image captured the beautiful moment when Raj gently placed a ring on Samantha’s finger as they stood together before Linga Bhairavi, creating an atmosphere filled with devotion and joy. The remaining photographs offered glimpses of their traditional, intimate ceremony, highlighting serene rituals, heartfelt expressions, and the couple’s graceful presence. Each frame reflected love, warmth, and the pure simplicity that defined their much-talked-about union, making the occasion memorable for everyone.

Samantha looked stunning in a red and gold silk saree, her hair styled in a flower-adorned jooda. She paired the outfit with gold jewellery and subtle makeup that highlighted her elegance. Raj looked handsome in a white kurta teamed with a beige Nehru jacket for the wedding. The duo appeared adorable as they stepped out of the temple, walking with arms around each other. She shared the pictures online and simply captioned them with a sweet and heartfelt small line. “01.12.2025”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru in a Serene Ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre Today

Rumours suggested that Samantha and Raj were ready to begin their forever journey on December 1, 2025. A close source claimed that the couple tied the knot at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre. The insider added that the ceremony was an intimate celebration attended by only 30 guests, keeping the entire wedding extremely private and deeply personal for them and their closest circle on the special day.

After her 2021 divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha experienced one of the most difficult phases of her life. During this turbulent period, Raj Nidimoru, from the renowned duo Raj and DK, entered her life through The Family Man. Over time, Samantha and Raj developed a strong professional bond. She later played a crucial role in their spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their growing closeness drew public attention when Samantha shared cosy pictures from their outings, sparking widespread curiosity and fuelling even more discussion among fans and media at the time.

Congratulations, Samantha and Raj!