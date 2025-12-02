Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Twins’ Faces on Their First Birthday, Fans Flood Social Media With Love

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has finally introduced her adorable twins daughter Siya and son Shaurya to the world. After keeping their faces private for an entire year, Shraddha surprised fans on December 2, 2025, by posting the first official photos of her little ones, who turned one year old on November 29. The actress shared a series of heartwarming family portraits featuring her husband Raghul Nagal, making fans emotional with the long-awaited reveal.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Shraddha looks radiant as she poses with Raghul and their twins. One of the most viral photos shows Siya and Shaurya seated in front, while the proud parents stand behind them wearing wide, glowing smiles. Other photos show, Raghul holding baby Shaurya and Shraddha cuddling little Siya with a beautifully decorated birthday setup giving a glimpse of the twins’ first birthday cake.

Shraddha captioned her post, “Siya and Shaurya, our little tornadoes are finally 1 year old.” The post instantly melted hearts across social media. As soon as the pictures went live, the comment section filled up with warm wishes from Shraddha’s industry friends. Celebrities including Shriti Jha, Usha Bachani, Pooja Batra, Sana Sayyad, Deepti Bhatnagar, Supriya Shukla, and Aditi Dev Sharma congratulated the actress and blessed the twins.

Fans were equally emotional, expressing their joy at finally seeing the babies’ faces. Many commented, “Siya looks exactly like you!”, “Cutest babies on the internet today!”, “Finally we see the little stars!”, and many more. Shraddha didn’t stop at just the birthday photos. She also posted an emotional throwback from the hospital, taken immediately after the twins were born. The heartfelt caption read, “One year ago, in a quiet hospital room, I held my whole world for the first time. Life changed in an instant. And so did I. Congratulations on completing one year of being your mother. Happy birthday.”