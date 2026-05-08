Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Likely to Enter Kangana Ranaut’s Show Lock Upp Season 2, Reports Suggest

Actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja may soon step into the world of reality television if recent industry reports are to be believed. According to reports, Sunita has reportedly been approached and finalized as a contestant for the second season of Lock Upp. The upcoming season of the controversial reality show is expected to stream on Netflix, and filming is likely to begin soon.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja’s First Reality Show Appearance

If confirmed, this would mark the first-ever reality television appearance of Sunita Ahuja as a contestant. Sources claim she has already started preparing for the show, although she has not yet officially confirmed her participation. Over the years, Sunita has often remained in the public eye because of her outspoken personality and candid interviews, making her a potentially strong and entertaining contestant for the reality format.

Sunita Ahuja

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Let us tell you that Lock Upp is a high-drama reality series created by Ekta Kapoor. The show places controversial celebrities inside a jail-like environment where contestants are required to complete tasks, survive eliminations, and reveal personal secrets. The first season became hugely popular among viewers, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

Sunita Ahuja

The show was originally hosted by Kangana Ranaut and streamed on ALTBalaji. Reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor is keen to bring back Kangana Ranaut as the host for Season 2. However, her packed shooting schedule may create difficulties. There are also rumors that Akshay Kumar is being considered as a possible host if scheduling conflicts prevent Kangana from returning.

Sunita Ahuja

As of now, no official confirmation has been made regarding the hosting duties. Recently, Sunita Ahuja also grabbed headlines after reconciling with comedian Krushna Abhishek and actress Kashmera Shah following a long-standing family dispute. Sunita revealed that she made a surprise appearance to meet them and expressed happiness about reuniting with the family after years of tension. She also spoke emotionally about meeting her grandchildren for the first time and said she no longer wanted to carry negativity in her heart after nearly 14 years of distance.