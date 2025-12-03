Shehbaz Badesha Fires Back At Critics: ‘I’ll Keep Accepting Shehnaaz’s Money’

Shehbaz Badesha, who recently exited Bigg Boss 19, has responded sharply to public mockery and trolling after being labelled a “behan ki kamai pe palnewala” (one living off his sister’s earnings). The drama started after several contestants and viewers accused him of leveraging his sister Shehnaaz Gill’s fame and resources.

In a candid interview with Screen, Shehbaz addressed these accusations head-on. He said that although he entered the show hoping to change his fortunes, he feels no shame acknowledging support from his sister. “Main Shehnaaz ki kamai khaate rahunga, tension nahin hai,” he declared, translating to: “I will continue to take money from Shehnaaz, no stress about it.”

Shehbaz clarified that he is unfazed by labels suggesting he used his sister or the memory of late actor Sidharth Shukla to gain votes in the house. He challenged critics by questioning why objections arose only now: “Why didn’t they object when I kept taking their name for so many years?” he asked.

His eviction from the show came just a week before the grand finale, a twist many didn’t see coming given his entertainer-turned-wildcard status, which often kept the spotlight on him. Nevertheless, Shehbaz said he feels like a winner despite being eliminated, noting that the love and support he received after the elimination made him feel validated.

Inside the house, Shehbaz had repeatedly admitted to past struggles and failures. He once told fellow contestants that he considered himself “a failure in real life,” unable to build a stable career or fan base, and dependent on his sister for financial support. He even revealed that earlier in life he had tried to make it as a singer, investing his savings, including proceeds from selling his car, into an album that never took off.

Asked if public perception of him had changed now that the show is over, Shehbaz was matter-of-fact. He said he’s okay with being associated with the tag because he values honesty over appearance. “If my sister is providing for me, I will happily accept that,” he said.

While some perceive his forthrightness as refreshing, others remain critical. Many point out that repeatedly admitting dependency on a sibling could still reinforce notions that fame in these circles is inherited or sustained through familial wealth rather than talent or hard work. Some ex-housemates and fans feel that his self-proclaimed reliance undermines claims of individuality and achievement, and others, including a few contestants, have accused him of misusing relationships to play the publicity game.

Through all this, Shehbaz stands firm on one thing: he’s not ashamed of who he is or where he stands. For him, survival and solidarity come first, even if that means being financially dependent on someone else. As he put it, “I’ll keep eating my sister’s earnings, no tension.”