Sunny Deol Lashed Out At Paparazzi For Taking His Pictures At Har Ki Pauri While Immersing Dharmendra’s Ashes

Bollywood legend Dharmendra was given a heartfelt final farewell in Haridwar, where his ashes were immersed at a historic and sacred ghat on the banks of the Ganges River. The ritual took place on the tenth day after his death, marking a deeply emotional moment for the Deol family. On Wednesday morning, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Sunny’s son Karan Deol were seen performing the final rites at the holy ghat. Videos from the site show the family visibly overwhelmed with grief as they bid goodbye to the iconic actor.

In one of the emotional moments captured on video, Bobby Deol is seen breaking down in tears after completing the ritual. His sorrow reflected the immense void left by his father’s passing. The visuals of Bobby being comforted by Karan further highlight the close bond within the Deol family. According to reports, Sunny, Bobby, and Karan reached Haridwar on Tuesday night, accompanied by several close family members.

Early Wednesday morning, the family made their way to the sacred ghat for the immersion of Dharmendra’s ashes. The atmosphere at the site remained somber as fans and onlookers witnessed the emotional farewell. Clips from the ceremony show Sunny, Bobby, and Karan standing at the banks of the Ganges, offering prayers before the ashes were immersed.

Sources reveal that Karan Deol performed the immersion of his grandfather’s ashes, a moment that deeply touched everyone present. At the end of the video, Bobby is seen embracing Karan, capturing the pain and togetherness of the family during this difficult time. Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, passed away on November 24th at the age of 89. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on November 10th due to respiratory issues. Though discharged on November 12th, he continued receiving treatment at home for nearly two weeks.