Malti Chahar Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 House After Getting Least Votes Just Before The Finale Week of TV’s Controversial show

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun, with only four days left until the winner is crowned on December 7th. After three and a half months of fierce competition, the top six contestants are fighting tooth and nail to secure a spot in the finale. In the latest episode, tensions ran high as housemates engaged in intense discussions, with Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, and Malti Chahar once again discussing Gaurav Khanna and his recent behavior on the show.

Bigg Boss 19

Twist In Bigg Boss 19

In a major twist revealed in the new promo, Bigg Boss announces a shocking development as one of the top six contestants will be eliminated in today’s episode. The housemates are tasked with writing down the name of the person they think should be evicted and throwing it into a well. Malti Chahar is the contestant who receives the fewest votes and is evicted from the house. This eviction comes as a surprise to many, especially considering Malti’s performance in the competition so far.

Bigg Boss 19

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Lands in Controversy Ahead of Dhurandhar Release, Accused of Mocking Tulu Tradition Depicted in Kantara

In the most recent episode, the simmering tension between Amaal Malik and Gaurav Khanna boiled over. The incident occurred during a workout session when Gaurav, who was exercising, noticed Amaal lounging on the couch and suggested that he start working out as well. Gaurav, who has been focused on staying fit, reminded Amaal of the offer he received from Ekta Kapoor and emphasized the importance of being in shape. Amaal, however, took offense to the advice and responded sarcastically.

Bigg Boss 19

While sitting with Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar, Amal reacted to Gaurav’s comments, hinting that Gaurav might be upset about the work offer Amaal had received from Ekta Kapoor. Amaal stated, “He’s not upset about my work offer, he gives me advice every two or three times,” implying that Gaurav’s repeated advice might stem from jealousy or frustration. For viewers who might have missed it, Ekta Kapoor made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 during the launch of her Astro app.