Aashka Goradia Announces Second Pregnancy With Heartwarming Beach Themed Video, Read To Know More

Television actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia, loved for her role in Naagin, has shared joyous news with her fans that she is expecting her second child. The actress, who lives in Goa with her husband Brent Goble, announced her pregnancy through a beautifully crafted social media post, sparking an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike. Known for her love of yoga and serene beachside lifestyle, Aashka chose a charming coastal theme to announce her beach baby.

The video features calming ocean waves and two large blue yoga mats representing Aashka and Brent, along with a small brown mat symbolizing their son, William Alexander. Soon, another tiny brown mat appears, confirming that the family of three will soon become four. In the announcement, Aashka wrote, “Another beach baby is on the way. We’re eagerly awaiting our second wonderful gift in May 2026. Bless you. Aashka, Brent, and Alexander.”

Sharing the news on their 8th wedding anniversary, Aashka expressed her happiness in a heartfelt caption, “On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!! Life is about to get even more fun with Alexander… Another beach baby! As always, send us your love and blessings! #HappinessBringsBread.” The announcement quickly drew attention on social media, with celebrities including Mouni Roy, Kishwer Merchant, Surbhi Jyoti, Shweta Kawatra, Rashami Desai, Divyanka Tripathi, Juhi Parmar, Nisha Rawal, Delnaaz Irani, and Riddhima Pandit congratulating the couple.

Born on November 27, 1985, Aashka is currently 40 and remains one of television’s most memorable faces. She began her acting career in 2002 with “Achanak 37 Saal Baad” and rose to fame with the popular show “Kusum”. Over the years, she delivered notable performances in serials such as, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere, Shubh Vivah, and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Her portrayal of Avantika in Naagin Season 2 (2016) brought her immense popularity. Aashka also showcased her personality and dance skills in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, and Nach Baliye 8. She later appeared in the supernatural drama Daayan in 2019.