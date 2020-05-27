Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is surely following in the footsteps of his father. The young lad and elder son of the late actor share an equal passion towards the world of cinema just like his father.

Ever since the actor passed away after his prolonged battle against cancer, the actor’s son has been treated his fans with some unseen pictures and videos of Irrfan Khan on his Instagram account. But this time he gave a glimpse of him from his film school in the UK.

Along with his pals who are seen behind the camera with him, we can also see a girl in a frame with Babil Khan in his yet another post. Though Babil shared all these 6 pictures without any caption it is still winning hearts over the internet for his passion towards the cinematic world.

The late actor’s son is seen behind the camera, calling the shots, as well as he is also seen goofing around and laughing with his friends, in these behind the scenes images.

Meanwhile, there is no news or speculation of the late actor’s son joining the Bollywood industry. A few days ago, Babil Khan had shared pictures of Irrfan Khan’s visit to their farmhouse, where school students and teachers from a nearby school use to pay him a visit and spend some time with him.

Irrfan had shared a warm and friendly relationship with his sons, Babil and Ayaan. In a 2017 interview, the legendary actor had revealed how he had reacted on seeing ‘love bite’ on his son, Babil’s neck! The ‘daddy cool’ had revealed his reaction to his son, Babil’s love life.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53 after he suffered from colon infection; he was detected with the neuroendocrine tumor for which he was undergoing treatment in the UK.