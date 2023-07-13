Bigg Boss Fame Armaan Kohli Ordered To Give 50 Lakh To Ex-girlfriend In Physical Abuse Case

Actor Armaan Kohli who came into the limelight from Bigg Boss season 7 has been ordered by a Bombay court to pay Rs. 50 lakh to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa for settlement in the physical abuse case. Bombay High Court has also given 18th July as the last date of submission of compensation otherwise he will be subjected to jail. In 2018 Fashion designer and interior designer Neeru Randhawa filed a complaint to the Mumbai police against Arman Kohli for physically assaulting her. The Bombay High Court has now given the final verdict of this case.

“Armaan Banged My Head Against The Floor”.. Neeru Randhawa

In 2018, Neeru Randhawa had given an interview to Bombay Times in which she revealed the horrifying incident of physical abuse. The celebrity fashion designer recalled how Armaan had a heated argument with her over a silly matter in Goa. Post the argument, Armaan Kohli started verbally abusing her and then banged her head against the floor.

The ‘Bigg Boss‘ star even threw her down the stairs. Neeru Randhawa had immediately filed the complaint to the Mumbai police but then had taken the complaint back. The ex-girlfriend of Armaan also revealed how the actor often used to physically assault her.

Armaan’s Apologies To Neeru

In the same interview, Neeru recalled that Armaan Kohli used to immediately send her apology messages after the physical abuse. According to Neeru, Kholi used to beg in front of her for forgiveness. The Bigg Boss Star also used to promise her instant Marriage proposals.

Earlier Controversies Of Armaan Kohli

The ‘Jani Dushman actor has been often surrounded by controversies related to his personal and professional life. During Bigg Boss 7, contestant Sophia Hayat filed a case against Kohli for hitting her inside the Bigg Boss house during a task. Armaan had to then temporarily leave the house to fulfill legal requirements. He was also arrested for the same after he came out of the house. Even his other ex-girlfriends including Munmun Dutta had accused the actor of beating her several times. Armaan Kohli and Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma fame Munmun Dutta had dated in 2008 but the duo break-up after the latter accused Kohli of physical abuse.