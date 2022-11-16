Bigg Boss: In Under Six Months, Shehnaaz Gill Lost 12 Kg. Want To Know How?

Shahnaz Gill captured viewers’ hearts during her time on “Bigg Boss 13,” She is now making a name for herself via her accomplishments. She will appear in Salman Khan’s next film, “kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan,” soon.

Katrina Kaif of Punjab, Shahnaz Gill, a Punjabi native who seems to be in terrific condition, has worked hard to be in shape. Shehnaaz gained notoriety for having a round face while competing on Bigg Boss.

According to media sources, Shehnaaz weighed 67 kg when she participated in season 13 of “Bigg Boss.” Later, Shehnaaz astonished everyone by revealing who she had become. Shahnaz shed a total of 12 kg in only six months.

Shehnaaz Gill didn’t consume chocolate, ice cream, junk food, or processed foods when attempting to reduce weight. Additionally, she quit consuming meat and non-vegetarian foods.

Making a diet plan was the first stage in Shahnaz’s weight loss strategy. Shahnaz contends that her ability to lose those kgs so quickly was due to her discontinuing the consumption of restaurant meals. She had previously only eaten food made at home. After giving up fried and spicy food, I changed to a plain diet.

Shahnaz did not experiment with new meals when trying to lose weight. She followed a routine of eating the same thing every day instead. She did nothing unusual; all she did was keep track of her calorie intake.

She also claimed that she did not indulge in rigorous exercise. She just followed a reasonably structured diet.

Shahnaz mentioned to her audience during one of her interviews that the first thing she does each morning when she wakes up drinks some turmeric water. She also just started taking apple cider vinegar. Sometimes she would have a dosa, fenugreek paratha, or green moong dal after she had completed her meal. She also has a breakfast that is rich in protein.