Shehnaaz Gill Radiates Simplicity As She Dines On Floor With Her Friends; See Pics!

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her YouTube channel to share a vlog from her stay in Dubai. She attended an event with a host of celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Tiger Shroff, and Sara Ali Khan. She shared a clip of her enjoying her food with her fans in desi style. In the end, she thanked them. Fans took selfies with her.

At the start of the video, Shehnaaz got ready for an event. She took the help of her hair-makeup artists. She then went to a star-studded event, where Kapil, Tiger, and Sara among others graced the stage. She wore a multi-colored outfit with black socks and white sneakers.

Later she ate red and green apples. She said, “soch rahi hoon, meri pasand ka khaana toh mila nhi apple khaa loon (I am thinking since I have not got my favourite food, I should eat apples only).”

She expressed her love for Dubai in the clip. After that, she ate food with her fans on the floor. She said, “Sab toh simple banana, pyaaz katteya, tamattar and veggies (Make it simple with onion, veggies and tomatoes).” She further said, “Hum jaarhe the kaam karne, par hume mile humaare dost aur hum yaha aagye khaane, free mai (We were going for our work, but we found our friends here and we came to eat here, without paying money).”

Finally, she thanked her fans. She clicked photos with them. After that, she left their house. Fans commented, “She’s such a pure soul yaar.. she’s Soo humble with her fans ..she treats her team just like her family,” “I feel very lucky that I can experience her life and her vibes,” “I feel very lucky that I can experience her life and her vibes” etc.