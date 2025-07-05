‘Nazar Lagegi Iski’, Mahhi Vij Opened Up On Not Being Invited To Baby Shower By Relatives For Facing Fertility Issues

One of the most beautiful small-screen actresses, Mahhi Vij, is one of the most popular faces of the Indian TV industry. The actress got married to TV actor Jay Bhanushali in the year 2011. The couple adopted two children, Rajveer and Khushi, as foster parents in 2017, and in 2019, they welcomed their daughter Tara through IVF. Mahhi Vij has been open about her struggle with fertility and the challenges of motherhood.

Recently, the actress revealed that many of her relatives and family at the time did not invite her to the baby shower due to a superstition. In an interview with ‘The Male Feminist’, Mahhi Vij said that she used to see pictures of her friends and family celebrating baby shower parties. This is how she got to know that she was not being invited to these functions.

Mahhi revealed that this was the only thing that bothered her at the time when she had fertility issues. The actress said that those relatives, whose names she does not wish to reveal, used to think, ‘Nazar lagegi iski.’ Mahhi said that it used to hurt her because she believes that happiness increases by sharing it with others. She also said that when she conceived through IVF, she shared the news with her mother, mother-in-law, and even her best friend.

Mahhi said that people’s assumptions that she would get an evil eye on a happy occasion used to hurt her because she is not like that. She said, ‘The only thing that used to bother me when I was not pregnant was when my friends and my close family members, I would not take their names, they would not invite me to baby showers. They used to think that nazar lagegi iski.’