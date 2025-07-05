Netizens Troll Sona Mohapatra For Her Comment On Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Demise, And Sequel of ‘Kaanta Laga’

After the sudden demise of ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala, recently Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru paid tribute to the actress and announced that now the sequel of this song will not be made. They also gave the reason for this. But on this, singer Sona Mohapatra scolded them and said that their ‘Kaanta Laga’ was not an original song, but a remix. But in this affair, Sona Mohapatra mentioned the death of Shefali Jariwala, which people did not like, and scolded her.

People are criticizing Sona Mohapatra a lot on social media. ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ Shefali Jariwala died suddenly on the night of 27 June, after which everyone is in shock and paying tribute to the actress. Meanwhile, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who made the remix of the song ‘Kaanta Laga’, announced that the sequel of ‘Kaanta Laga’ will not be made.

They had said in an Instagram post that Shefali Jariwala wanted to be the one and only ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’. That is why they never made a sequel to this song, and now, neither will they ever make one. But on this, Sona Mohapatra targeted the filmmaker duo and got trolled herself. Sona Mohapatra wrote on Instagram story, “Kaanta Laga has been made by three legends. Musician, lyricist, and singer, RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar. This is a very wrong kind of ‘retirement’. People calling themselves makers have done this to get PR from death.”

Sona Mohapatra further wrote, “These two have made a dirty video by remixing with a 19-year-old girl. I wish peace to the soul of that 42-year-old woman, but legacy….” Shefali Jariwala’s fans got angry after seeing this post of Sona Mohapatra. One wrote, “This is so insensitive and useless. Shefali’s fans will feel so bad after reading this.” Another wrote, “There is no need to be rude to a person who is no longer here to defend himself.” One commented, “Jealous of a dead person? How low have people fallen.”