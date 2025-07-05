Ahan Shetty And Varun Dhawan’s BTS Pictures From The Sets of Border 2 Making Fans Impatient, Pictures Inside

JP Dutta’s ‘Border 2’ is making headlines everywhere, from social media to news buzz. As the excitement for the film increased, actors including Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the shooting on their Instagram stories, after which fans became impatient. Not only this, Ahan is also being compared to his father, Suniel Shetty. At the same time, everyone is surprised by just one glimpse of Varun Dhawan.

Ahan Shetty

Let us tell you that the cast of ‘Border 2’ is currently busy shooting for the film in Pune. Ahan Shetty shared his picture from the set, in which he is wearing a soldier’s uniform. A few hours ago, Ahan’s co-actor Varun Dhawan also shared a picture of his hand smeared with mud, showing the true face of soldiers at the border. Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

Varun Dhawan

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said that the ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s casting in the film has been lifted. However, things are still not settled yet. BN Tiwari said, “Yes, the ban has been lifted for this project. But our non-cooperation against Diljit will continue. Anyone who has cast him should be ready for the consequences. The federation will not be responsible for any financial loss that may follow.”

Border 2

After the Pahalgam attack in India, which was allegedly carried out by Pakistanis, the country banned all Pakistani stars from India. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s film ‘Sardarji 3’ was released outside India on June 27. On the other hand, talking about ‘Border 2’, this film of the brilliant production team of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta has been produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films.