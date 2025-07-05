Ramayana’s Writer Sridhar Raghavan Trolled After Release of Its Teaser For Not Giving Due Credit To Valmiki

Recently, the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ was shared on the internet, which excited everyone. Considered to be one of the most important films in the history of Indian cinema, the film stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, who have played the roles of Ram, Sita, and Ravana, respectively. The film is based on the mythological epic ‘Ramayana’, written by Maharishi Valmiki.

Ramayana

But after the release of the teaser of ‘Ramayana’, something happened that its writer, Sridhar Raghavan, came under the target of trolls on social media. Shridhar Raghavan, who has written the screenplay of films like ‘Khakee’, ‘War’, ‘Pathan’, and ‘Tiger 3’, has been given credit for the story in the film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’. That is, he has written the story of this film.

Ramayana

But the users did not like the fact that the makers and Sridhar took the credit for Maharishi Valmiki, the real creator of ‘Ramayana’. For this, they scolded Sridhar and also shared a lot of memes on social media. In a tweet, a user wrote, ‘Sridhar Raghavan calling himself the writer of ‘Ramayana’ is not very different from an Indian calling himself a Caucasian or a homeopath calling himself a doctor.’

Ramayana

A user on X shared a screenshot of the teaser of ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ and wrote, ‘What about Maharishi Valmiki?’ One wrote, ‘There is only one person who can spoil ‘Ramayana’, and that is its writer Sridhar Raghavan. Talking about ‘Ramayana’, it will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, and the second part in the year 2027. Talking about the cast of ‘Ramayana’, apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol has been signed in the role of Hanuman, Arun Govil in the role of Raja Dasharath, Ravi Dubey in the role of Laxman, Indira Krishnan in the role of Kaushalya and Lara Dutta in the role of Kaikeyi.