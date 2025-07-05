Madhuri Dixit’s Parents Decided To Get Her Married When Her Career Was Not In Good Phase, Revealed Raza Murad

Bollywood’s sensational queen, Madhuri Dixit, was the top star of the 90s, and she was giving tough competition to other actresses. Every actor and filmmaker dreamed of working with Madhuri Dixit. However, when Madhuri was starting her career, not a single film of hers worked, and her career was going downhill even before it started, and no one was noticing.

Madhuri Dixit

It was the time when Madhuri’s parents decided to get her married, and a singer even rejected Madhuri’s marriage proposal. This revelation has been made by Raza Murad. Let us tell you that the actress made her acting debut in the year 1984 with the film ‘Abodh’. After this, she did many more films, but none of them worked. Raza Murad told one of the media houses in an interview that 90% luck is necessary for a career in the film industry.

Raza Murad

For this, he gave the example of Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Amitabh and Madhuri gave many flop films in their early career, but the chance they got from luck made both of them big stars. Raza Murad said, ‘Some of Madhuri Dixit’s films were released. One film was named ‘Abodh’, another film was named ‘Awara Baap’. She was doing useless and trivial films. She was not even noticed. Then the parents thought of getting her married. She was not getting films. So she was made to meet a playback singer. That singer said that she is very thin.’

Raza Murad

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit’s marriage proposal was sent to singer Suresh Wadkar, but he rejected it. When Suresh Wadkar was asked about this in the year 2023 in the TV show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ whether it is true that he rejected the marriage proposal of a superstar actress. So he looked at his wife and replied, ‘I am happy that I got a Madhuri named Padma.’