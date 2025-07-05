Disha Vakani’s New Pictures With Dry Skin And Gray Hair Shocked People, User Targetting Her Husband

These days, a new picture of Disha Vakani, who became famous in every household by playing the character of Dayaben in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has surfaced, which has shocked the users. Fans are also surprised and expressing grief after seeing Disha Vakani’s appearance. Disha Vakani said goodbye to ‘Taarak Mehta…’ in the year 2017, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for her return to the show.

Disha Vakani

It is also being said that Asit Modi has also tried a lot, but Disha did not return to the show. Let us tell you that Disha Vakani was associated with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ since its inception in 2008, but in 2017, she took maternity leave and never returned after that. After becoming a mother, Disha started taking care of her family and children and distanced herself from acting.

Disha Vakani

But now, fans are furious after seeing the latest pictures of Disha Vakani. Disha looks old in these viral pictures, and her hair has also turned gray. The face of the actress also looks very dry. Users claim that Disha is not happy in her married life, and that is why she is in such a condition. In this picture, she is seen holding her daughter’s hand.

Disha Vakani

A user wrote on the pictures, ‘I am crying.’ Another comment is, ‘Husband really ruined Disha’s life.’ One wrote, ‘How has she become now?’ One said, ‘She must be regretting getting married. Her husband ruined the whole life of such a big star.’ It is known that Disha Vakani married chartered accountant Mayur Padia in the year 2015. She gave birth to daughter Stuti in 2017 and then became the mother of a son in 2022. Disha Vakani put her career at stake for the family. She is completely engrossed in the house.