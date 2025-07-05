‘Dipika’s Tumor Might Come Back, It’s Very Aggressive Tumor’, Shoaib Ibrahim Gave Update On His Wife’s Health Status

The last month has been very difficult for TV’s famous couple, Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, as Dipika was found to have a stage 2 malignant tumor in the liver. She underwent surgery on June 3, and now, almost a month later, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has shared an update about her recovery and doctors’ advice, and what she is facing these days.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika Kakar will have to undergo targeted therapy as part of the recovery process. He said that he cannot forget the day of the surgery and said, ‘I cannot forget the date. I was sitting near the window. I was upset. My friends were also there, who were supporting me. We were all waiting for the doctor’s update. Now a month has passed.’

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib further said, ‘Dipika’s body has healed a lot as per the surgery. The doctor has said that she can now walk. She can also walk on the treadmill. Yes, she cannot lift heavy weights or do yoga because it involves stretching the body.’ After this, he further said, ‘Earlier, we thought that everything would be fine if the tumor was removed. Alhamdulillah, even now, if we look anywhere in the body, there are no cancer cells’.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoiab further said, ‘But the biopsy report of the tumor was much more than what we had seen in the PET scan and what the doctor thought. It was a third-grade tumor and was ‘poorly differentiated’. And it was a very aggressive tumor. So the chances of it coming back are quite high.’ After this, Dipika said, ‘The doctor is also suggesting this, we are taking precautions.’ Then Shoaib said, ‘Chemo does not work in the liver. There is either immunotherapy or targeted therapy. Targeted therapy is where you have to take oral medicine. You have to take medicine at home every day. Immuno therapy is done through IV. Every 21st day, you have to go to the hospital and everything is done for a whole day. But the doctor has suggested that, for now, we will do oral treatment. Right now, the body is cancer-free. So we will go slowly. God forbid if we see a little bit of ourselves again, then we will increase the dose and do IV.’