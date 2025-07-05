‘Stop It’, Sonakshi Sinha Shared Screenshot of Her Chat With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Citing Why Rumors of Her Pregnancy Are There

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been constantly in the target of people after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal. Let us tell you that the actress recently shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with husband Zaheer Iqbal. In this, they are talking about food and drink and are showering love on each other. Sharing this chat on social media, Sonakshi said that this is the reason why people always think that she is pregnant.

Sonakshi blamed her husband for these rumors and told him to stop it. The actress posted a screenshot of her funny conversation with husband Zaheer Iqbal on her Instagram story on July 4. In this post, Zaheer asked Sonakshi, ‘Are you hungry?’ So she replied, ‘Not at all, stop feeding me.’ After this, Zaheer said, ‘I thought the holidays had started.’ So the actress wrote in response, ‘I have just had dinner in front of you. Stop it.’

It means that Sonakshi wants to say that Zaheer feeds her so much that her weight increases, and then speculations start that she is pregnant! Sonakshi and Zaheer got married last year in the presence of close friends and family in an intimate wedding after dating each other for 7 years. Both are from different religions, and they got a registered marriage done in the presence of family members.

If we talk about the work front of Sonakshi Sinha, then let us tell you that she will be seen in her brother Kush Sinha’s film ‘Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness’. The film is going to be released in theaters on 18 July 2025. It also stars other popular Bollywood stars, including Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Zaheer has not yet announced his upcoming project.