Naseeruddin Shah Says Facebook Took Down His Pro-Diljit Post, Not Him: ‘I Stand By Every Word’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has clarified that the Facebook post he shared in support of Diljit Dosanjh was not deleted by him but taken down by the platform. Earlier this week, Shah had voiced his support for the Punjabi actor-singer after the controversy surrounding the release of Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The post disappeared the next day, leading to widespread speculation that Shah had deleted it under pressure.

Writing in The Indian Express, the acclaimed actor dismissed such rumours. “If this is taken to be a justification of my Facebook post (which has been taken down, not deleted by me) in support of Diljit Dosanjh, so be it. But the fact is I need to justify nothing. I said whatever I had to say and I stand by it. Nor am I discouraged by the lack of support from the film industry. I wasn’t expecting any — they all either have too much to lose or they disagree.”

Addressing the backlash and hate messages he received after the post, Shah quoted poet Jigar Moradabadi: “Mujhe de na ghaiz mein dhamkiyaan, giren lakh baar ye bijliyan, Meri saltanat yehi aashiyaan, meri milkiyat yehi chaar par” — a poetic way of saying he will not be cowed down by threats or trolling.

His original Facebook post, now removed, read, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it. And my response to those who will say ‘Go to Pakistan’ is ‘GO TO KAILASA’.”

Shah’s outspoken support comes at a time when Diljit is facing immense backlash from Indian cine bodies, which have banned Sardaar Ji 3 from releasing in India due to the casting of a Pakistani actor. Though the ban came after the film was completed and released overseas, Diljit, who co-produced the film, has faced growing pressure.

Speculation also arose over his future projects, including Border 2. However, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has now allowed producer Bhushan Kumar to complete the film with Diljit, although Kumar has reportedly stated he won’t work with the actor in the future.