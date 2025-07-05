Pankaj Tripathi Breaks Silence On Being Compared To Irrfan Khan Post ‘Metro In Dino’ ‘Woh Irrfan Sir Hai..’ Read Here!!!

‘Metro In Dino’ has finally hit theatres, and viewers can’t help but draw comparisons between Pankaj Tripathi and the late Irrfan Khan, as Tripathi steps into the shoes of the iconic character ‘Monty’ from the original film.

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited film Metro… In Dino premiered in theatres on July 4, 2025, leaving audiences not only humming Pritam’s heartfelt tunes but also drawing comparisons to the emotional depth of its iconic 2007 predecessor, Life In A… Metro. Despite the widespread praise for Pankaj Tripathi’s heartfelt portrayal of ‘Monty,’ many viewers couldn’t help but compare his performance to that of the late Irrfan Khan, who had brought the same character to life nearly two decades earlier.

Pankaj Tripathi Breaks Silence on Being Compared to Irrfan Khan

During a recent Zoom interaction, the Mirzapur star spoke with heartfelt admiration for the late Irrfan Khan, his senior from the National School of Drama, saying: “Yeh comparison bilkul nahi hona chahiye. Voh mere senior the aur main unka fan rahunga. Mere drama school ke senior the voh. Hum ek hi acting institute se seekhe hai. Main khud unke craft ko dekhke seekhta tha. Voh Irrfan sir hai, unki jagah hum sabke dilon mein hai.”

Konkona Sen Sharma Defends Pankaj Tripathi Amid Comparisons to Irrfan Khan

In the Metro… In Dino, Pankaj Tripathi steps into the role of ‘Monty’, a name that instantly evokes memories of Irrfan’s unforgettable character from the original film. However, despite sharing the same name, the two characters are entirely distinct. Konkona Sen Sharma, who played ‘Shruti’ opposite Irrfan in Life In A… Metro now portrays ‘Kajal’ in the sequel. In a conversation with Mint, she emphasised that this film presents a completely different story.

“Life In A Metro was 17–18 years ago. That time, Irrfan and I played Shruti and Monty. They were a much younger couple with younger concerns. Now, Pankaj and my characters are different. They are a much older, married couple with kids. They have jobs, EMIs, responsibilities.”

Anurag Basu Reveals Metro Sequel Was Irrfan Khan’s Idea

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, filmmaker Anurag Basu, a close friend of the late Irrfan Khan, revealed that the idea for the sequel was actually Irrfan’s brainchild. Basu shared that it was Irrfan who first proposed the concept of Metro 2, and he had even committed to being part of the project before his untimely demise. Anurag said:

“Post Jagga Jasoos, Irrfan and I were talking about a sequel to Life In A Metro. He, in fact, had given me the idea to start working on it. He told me, ‘Metro 2 banaate hai.’ He told me about it much later, not immediately after the first film.”

Anurag Basu Reveals ‘Metro… In Dino’ Was Initially Planned for Irrfan and Konkona

Metro… In Dino, envisioned as a spiritual successor to Life In A… Metro was initially planned to continue the story of Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma’s characters. In a conversation with News18, director Anurag Basu shared that he had hoped to reunite the beloved duo and further explore their journey. However, after Irrfan’s tragic demise, the narrative evolved in a different direction. Konkona remains the sole returning cast member, as Basu believed her character was essential to maintaining the emotional core of the film.

Irrfan Khan’s absence is deeply felt by both the original cast and the audience, but Anurag Basu pays tribute to his legacy in Metro… In Dino through Pankaj Tripathi’s performance. Released on July 4, 2025, the film has already received widespread acclaim.