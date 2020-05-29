Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are happily married since the past one year and keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media. a few weeks ago, Rajiv took to his Instagram and shared a series of intimate pictures with Charu. However, the pictures didn’t go well with netizens and the couple gets mercilessly trolled. While many asked the couple to get a room, others find the pictures too private for social media.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Charu opened up on the same and revealed that she asked Rajeev not to post these pictures on social medis as people will criticize them. “We don’t discuss before posting any pic. We share whatever we feel like. Later we realise, ‘arre hum toh troll ho gaye’. Then I told Rajeev ‘maine mana kiya tha even then you posted’ See now we got trolled. We fought a bit too and then all was ok. There is no point reacting to all these. Ignorance is bliss. We just avoid reacting,” she said.

While speaking about the hows life going after the marriage. She said, “I am still discovering so many things about him. Though we have divided our chores sometimes we switch. But we also fight at times. Marriage has been a roller-coaster ride so far. However, I do miss our dinner dates.”

Meanwhile, the actress was planning to return to work after taking a break for the marriage. However, the lockdown split water on the plans. “After marriage, I was on a break. So just before the lockdown, I was thinking that I have rested a lot and now I should come back. But now with lockdown 4.0 it feels too much,” she added.

