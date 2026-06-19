‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ Fame Anas Rashid Wins Hearts with Daughter’s Muharram Video, Fans Praise His Parenting and Simplicity

Popular television actor Anas Rashid, best known for playing Suraj Rathi in the hit TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is once again making headlines. This time, however, it is not for a television comeback but for a heartwarming video featuring his daughter that has gone viral on social media. The actor recently shared a touching clip on Instagram in which he is seen interacting with his younger daughter, Aayat.

Anas Rashid

Anas Rashid Shared Parenting Video

The video has received widespread appreciation from fans, who are praising both the actor’s parenting style and his efforts to keep his daughter connected to her cultural and religious roots. In the viral video, Anas Rashid asks his daughter Aayat about the significance of the day. Responding confidently, the young girl explains that it is the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

Anas Rashid

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The actor appears delighted by his daughter’s knowledge and proudly listens as she speaks about the occasion. When asked what message she would like to share for the New Year, Aayat expresses her wish that the year brings happiness and positivity for everyone. The adorable interaction has touched the hearts of many social media users, who have praised the young girl for her confidence and awareness.

Anas Rashid

The video becomes even more special when Anas Rashid tells his daughter how proud he is of her. He compliments her for growing up with wisdom and understanding and encourages her to continue learning. The father-daughter duo is also seen reciting a prayer together, creating an emotional and inspiring moment that resonated strongly with viewers.

Anas Rashid

Sharing the video, the actor wrote that the first day of Muharram holds great significance in Islam and offered prayers for peace, blessings, and the fulfillment of righteous goals. The video quickly gained attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. Many users appreciated the way Anas is raising his children and described him as an ideal father. Others were impressed by Aayat’s knowledge at such a young age and applauded her confidence while speaking on camera. Several fans also noted that while Anas may have stepped away from television, he continues to inspire people through his simple lifestyle and family values.