‘Don’t Touch My Feet, You Are Brahmin’, Khesari Lal Yadav’s Viral Video Touching Child’s Feet on Stage Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is known not only for his films and hit songs but also for his energetic live stage shows, clips from which often go viral on social media. After recently making headlines for taking a dig at fellow actor Pawan Singh, Khesari is once again in the spotlight, this time due to a viral video from a stage event that has triggered intense debate online.

Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav Touched Child’s Feet

A 24-second video of Khesari Lal Yadav was shared on social media platform X and quickly went viral. The caption claimed that the actor stopped a Brahmin child from touching his feet and instead bent down to touch the child’s feet himself, citing traditional values. In the video, a young boy dressed in a dhoti-kurta walks onto the stage and touches Khesari Lal Yadav’s feet.

Khesari Lal Yadav

Also Read: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor Will Reportedly Tie the Knot In Late March, Wedding Buzz Takes Over the Internet

The actor is seen asking the child how he is. Moments later, when the child attempts to touch the feet of a woman standing nearby, Khesari intervenes and says, “Don’t touch my feet, you are from a Brahmin family.” He then bends down and touches the child’s feet himself, adding: “We even touch the feet of Brahmin children… We have these values. You sit down.”

Khesari Lal Yadav

The video has received mixed reactions, with users interpreting the gesture in very different ways. One user commented, “Say what you want, Khesari is actually a very good man. He is not made for politics, he is perfect in his art. And Ravi Kishan shouldn’t have said nonsense about him.” Another wrote, “He lost the election because of this kind of show-off.” A critical comment read, “And then he says casteism doesn’t exist.”

Khesari Lal Yadav

Another user reacted sharply, saying, “What kind of mentally enslaved thinking is this?” While some praised Khesari for humility and traditional values, others questioned the caste-related context of the statement, leading to a broader debate online. It is worth noting that Khesari Lal Yadav contested the Bihar Assembly elections from Chhapra, but lost. Since then, social media users frequently bring up his electoral defeat whenever he trends online.